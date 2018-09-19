Economy
KOSPI Closes Monday Down 0.18%
Write: 2018-10-01 15:53:51 / Update: 2018-10-01 15:54:46
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell four-point-19 points, or point-18 percent on Monday. It ended the day at two-thousand-338-point-88.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing five-point-74 points, or one-point-70 percent. It closed at 816-point-53.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-111-point-eight won.
