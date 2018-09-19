S. Korea to See Fastest Pace of Aging in OECD

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is forecast to report the fastest pace of population aging among the 35 member nations of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD).According to a report published in the fall edition of Statistics Korea’s periodic journal, the OECD projects the percentage of people aged 80 and older in South Korea will more than quadruple, from two-point-six percent in 2015 to 14 percent by the year 2050.The OECD average in comparison is four-point-four percent in 2015 and over ten percent in 2050.Statistics Korea used a demographic sample from the 2015 Population and Housing Census and examined various factors of senior citizens 65 and above including their healthy life expectancy, scope of activity and status of care taking they receive.The agency found that women with lower education levels and house ownership rates were more likely to be restricted in their activities.The official who compiled the report said that special policy support will be necessary for areas reporting a high number of seniors who need care but are not receiving care services.