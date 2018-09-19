Politics Justice Minister Orders Stern Punishment of Illegal Filming and Distribution

Justice Minister Park Sang-ki has ordered the prosecution to draft stern measures against the crime of distributing illegally filmed images.



Photos and videos that mainly violate the privacy of women in sensitive settings are distributed anonymously online, and there have been massive street protests in Korea to call for government action to protect victims.



In a media release Monday, Park described such images as a serious sexual crime that destroys the victim's life.



The ministry is looking to tighten sentencing standards for perpetrators so as to demand the maximum penalty, including mandatory prison time and potential seizure of assets.



Presently, the maximum prison sentence for illegal filming and distribution is five years.