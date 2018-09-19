Gov't to Decide on Refugee Status of Yemenis by Mid-Oct.

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government is set to announce the outcome of its interviews with hundreds of Yemeni asylum-seekers who are currently staying on Jeju Island.The Ministry of Justice said on Monday that it has interviewed 464 out of the 480 Yemenis seeking refugee status, adding the status of all the applicants is scheduled to be decided by the middle of October.Among the applicants, 23 people, including families with children, pregnant women, minors, and those with injuries, were notified of an early decision last month, by which they have been allowed to stay on humanitarian grounds but not been granted refugee status.Meanwhile, the ministry plans to institutionalize an ad-hoc committee created to handle the applicants in order to strengthen its capacity to review asylum-seekers, while also doubling the number of committee members to 30.