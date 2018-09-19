S. Korean Aid Groups Donate for Quake Victims in Indonesia

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean aid groups are stepping up to assist the victims of the recent deadly earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia.UNICEF Korea announced on Monday that it will provide 200-thousand U.S. dollars for children affected by the natural disaster and their families.Save the Children Korea is also mulling public funding to send additional financial assistance to Indonesia for the quake’s victims after it donated 100 million won in emergency aid.A Seoul-based non-government organization, World Vision, said it will donate 100-thousand dollars to the victims.More than a thousand people were reportedly killed by a seven-point-five magnitude earthquake and ensuing tsunami, which struck off the central island of Sulawesi on Friday.