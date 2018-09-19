S. Korea's Exports Record-High Level in Jan.-Sept. Period

Photo : KBS News

South Korea is on track to post record high exports this year.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Monday that the cumulative amount of exports between January and September stood at 450-point-four billion U.S. dollars.Logging growth of four-point-seven percent from the same period last year, it's also the highest-ever figure recorded in the first nine months of any year.The government estimates annual exports will surpass 600 billion for the first time if the monthly figure reaches at least 50 billion dollars for all three of the year's remaining months.South Korea's exports are a silver lining in an otherwise bleak economic situation, but many experts warn the growth rate of exports will also likely diminish going forward.