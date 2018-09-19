Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors' Sales Fall On-Year in Sept.

Photo : YONHAP News

The monthly sales of Hyundai Motor and its affiliate, Kia Motors, contracted in September from a year earlier.According to the carmakers, Hyundai Motor sold around 332-thousand cars overseas last month, down five-point-seven percent from the same period last month. Its domestic sales also plunged 12-point-one percent on-year to 52-and-a-half thousand.Cumulatively, Hyundai sold two-point-nine percent fewer units overseas in the first nine months this year, while its cumulative domestic sales during the period dropped by two-point-nine percent.Kia Motors' overseas sales dropped one-point-nine percent on-year to 198-thousand, while its domestic sales tumbled 25-point-four percent.The companies attributed the sales decline partly to fewer working days due to the Chuseok holiday, adding they seek to expand overseas sales beginning this month by promoting new models.