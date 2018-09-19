Portion of S. Koreans Favoring Unification Highest Since 2007

A newly-released survey shows six out of ten South Koreans think the North and South should be unified.The Seoul National University Institute for Peace and Unification Studies on Monday revealed the outcome of its annual poll conducted on one-thousand-200 adults between July 12th and August third.Among them, 59-point-eight percent said unification is necessary, the highest since 2007, when 63-point-eight percent positively responded to it.The percentage of pro-unification respondents among those in their 20s and 30s jumped 12 percentage points from last year to 52 percent, while for those 60 or over, the corresponding figure dropped from 67-point-five percent last year to 62-point-one percent.As for why unification is needed, over 45 percent said it's because they are the same people, while 31-point-four percent said it will ease the threat of war between the two Koreas.Nearly a third of the negative respondents cited economic burdens as the biggest reason for their objection to unification, while around 28 percent said it would create various social issues.