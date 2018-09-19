Domestic Police Seek to Arrest Fmr Chief over Illegal Cyber Operations

Police have requested an arrest warrant for a former police chief over his alleged involvement in massive cyber operations carried out by the police force under the Lee Myung-bak administration.



Former National Police Agency Commissioner Cho Hyun-oh is suspected of leading an online scheme to sway public opinion in favor of the Lee government and his policies for nearly two years from 2010.



The special probe team said Cho ordered around one-and-a-half thousand police officers to post some 33-thousand comments online supporting the Lee government’s stance on contentious issues.



The issues include the sinking of South Korean naval warship Cheonan in March 2010 and the free trade agreement between South Korea and the United States that took effect in 2012.