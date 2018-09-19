Domestic Fmr DSC Commander to Face Arrest over Martial Law Plan

A joint probe team made up officials from the military and prosecution is seeking to arrest a former chief of the now-disbanded Defense Security Command(DSC) over the intelligence unit’s controversial martial law plan that was crafted under the former Park Geun-hye administration.



An official revealed the team secured a court warrant to arrest former DSC commander Cho Hyun-chun before the Chuseok holiday in case he returned to South Korea during the holiday.



Cho is currently in the United States after leaving South Korea in December and he's refusing the team’s request to come back for questioning.



The investigators plan to ask the Foreign Ministry to revoke his passport and call for a Red notice from Interpol.



They are also mulling whether to ask the U.S. government to deport him back to South Korea.



Cho is suspected of playing a leading role in the DSC’s review of a martial law plan in February 2017 amid nationwide protests against former president Park Geun-hye.