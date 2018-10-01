Moon Attends Armed Forces Day Ceremony in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in attended a ceremony on Monday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of South Korea’s Armed Forces Day.Held at Peace Plaza within the War Memorial of Korea in Seoul, the event brought together around three-thousand-500 people, including Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, U.S. Forces Korea Commander Vincent Brooks and a number of Korean War veterans as well as citizens.It marks the first time the anniversary was held at the Yongsan District-located memorial, instead of usual venue, the Gyeryongdae military headquarters in South Chungcheong Province.The presidential office said the new location shows the government’s will to honor the sacrifice and devotion of veterans while ensuring its resolute will to safeguard peace on the Korean Peninsula.Ahead of the ceremony, the president also lay a wreath at a stone monument listing the names of the South Korean and the UN soldiers who died fighting for South Korea during the Korean War.