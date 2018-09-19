KCNA: N. Korea Won't Hope for War-ending Declaration if US Doesn't Want it

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean media says it will not hope for a declaration to end the Korean War if the U.S. does not want it and a declaration should not be used as a bargaining chip in denuclearization talks.In a commentary on Tuesday, the North's official Korean Central News Agency said now that Pyongyang and Washington are aspiring after the establishment of new relations true to the spirit of the June 12th joint statement, it is quite right to put an end to the belligerent relations between them.The commentary said that the war-ending declaration, which coincides with the interests of the U.S. and North Korea as well as countries in Northeast Asia, is not a handout given by a country to another, stressing that a declaration is not an object that can be traded for the North's denuclearization.It also stated that some U.S. experts on Korean affairs are making absurd suggestions that Washington should secure the complete inventory of the North's weapons programs as well as dismantlement of its Yongbyon nuclear facility and missile facilities in exchange for agreeing to the war-ending declaration.