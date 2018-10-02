Industrial Output Up, but Facility Investment Down for 6 Straight Months

South Korea's industrial output increased for the second straight month in August, but facility investment decreased for the sixth consecutive month, the longest stretch in 20 years.According to data by Statistics Korea on Tuesday, overall industrial production gained half a percent in August from the previous month.Production in the mining, manufacturing, gas and electricity industries rose one-point-four percent on-month in August. Retail sales, an economic indicator of consumption levels, remained flat.Facility investment, on the other hand, dropped one-point-four percent, slipping for the sixth consecutive month since March. It is the longest losing streak in 20 years since it decreased for ten straight months from September 1997 to June 1998 during the Asian financial crisis.