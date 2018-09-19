Gov't to Maintain Standard Age of an Elderly at 65

The government has decided to maintain, for the time being, the standard age defining an elderly at 65.The Presidential Committee on Ageing Society and Population Policy said Tuesday that raising the standard age of an elderly will not be included in a government plan on tackling low birthrates and the ageing society that will be announced later this month.The committee said experts had advised caution in raising the standard age as the matter is connected to various social policies, including pension.The government had mulled raising that standard age to 70 last year with the Korean population aging at fast speed and with people living longer.The current standard age of an elderly was established in 1981 when a law on senior citizens’ welfare was enacted. At that time, South Koreans’ average life expectancy was 66. Since then, that average has risen to 82.