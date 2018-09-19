Nation Marks 4,350th Foundation Day

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea celebrated the four-thousand-350th anniversary of its National Foundation Day on Wednesday.The occasion differs from other more nation-specific holidays such as Constitution Day in that it celebrates the emergence of the Korean nation in its broadest possible sense.In a Seoul speech to mark the occasion, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon invoked the mythological founder of the Korean nation, Dangun, in calling on the world to support peace and prosperity for all Dangun's descendants.As the only nation in the world to transition from an international aid recipient to a donor, Lee said South Korea must take the lead in transforming Northeast Asia into a place of peace rather than a tinderbox.