Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun plans to make his first trip to Pyongyang this weekend.Biegun told Yonhap News he will accompany U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on his visit to the North Korean capital.The former Ford Motor executive had initially planned to join Pompeo to the North Korean capital in August, before that trip was canceled by U.S. President Donald Trump.