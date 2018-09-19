Finance Minister Mulling Applying Different Minimum Wage Depending on Region

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon says the government is mulling the idea of applying different rates of minimum wage hikes depending on region.During a parliamentary inquiry Tuesday, Kim said his ministry and the Labor Ministry are considering setting certain scopes for minimum wage hikes and give each region the right to decide on which scope to apply.Kim made the remarks after Representative Lee Jin-bok of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party asked whether it would be fair to apply the same hike in minimum wage when consumer prices and environments differ by region.