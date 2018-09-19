Gov't Seeks to Tighten Certification Process for Organic Goods

The government is seeking to tighten the certification process for organic products amid growing consumer skepticism following last year’s scandal of pesticide-contaminated eggs.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said Wednesday that it devised a revised bill seeking to tighten such procedures.Under the revised bill, people who wish to acquire certifications for organic goods must receive training on environmentally-friendly agriculture once every two years and submit materials proving they received the training when they apply for certifications.The revised bill also seeks to sharply widen the scope of data that the head of the National Agricultural Products Quality Management Service is obligated to provide to consumers of organic goods.It would penalize businesses using chemicals on livestock or on livestock products by cancelling their certifications.