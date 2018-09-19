Experts Say Trust, Security Guarantees are Key for N. Korea's Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean and German experts on Korean affairs say that trust and security guarantees for North Korea are what's necessary to denuclearize and establish a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.The experts met at the “Korea Global Forum 2018: Berlin Forum on Korea” held at the Free University ojavascript:;f Berlin on Tuesday.Professor Kim Dong-yeop of Kyungnam University told the forum division and distrust lie at the center of North Korea’s nuclear issue. He said it would be difficult to realize nuclear dismantlement just by forcing the North to unilaterally denuclearize, stressing that peace and a peace regime are a must.Bernt Berger, a senior fellow at the German Council on Foreign Relations, also underlined the significance of trust-building efforts, saying there is a need to observe how such efforts will contribute to establishing peace on the peninsula.The forum was sponsored by the Unification Ministry and hosted by the Institute for Far Eastern Studies at Kyungnam University and the Institute of Korean Studies at the Free University of Berlin.