VOA: China Provided N. Korea with Over 2,700t of Refined Oil in Aug.

Photo : KBS News

Voice of America(VOA) reports China provided some two-thousand-700 tons of refined oil to North Korea in August.The VOA report quotes China's notification to the UN Security Council(UNSC) Sanctions Committee on North Korea.That amount is reportedly the largest to be recorded since the UNSC began to compile related data last October and is three times larger than the amount posted in July. The report cited that China had never provided the North refined petroleum of more than two-thousand tons before.The VOA report estimates China had provided a total of some 21-thousand-690 tons of refined oil to the North in the first eight months of this year. The report cited that the accumulated amount does not even reach half the limit stipulated in UNSC Resolution 2397 which restricts the North from importing no more than 500-thousand barrels of refined petroleum per year.However, the report was quick to add that the actual amount that made its way into the North could be far more than 20-thousand tons given that the estimates that China provided did not include ship-to-ship smuggling of petrochemicals to the North at sea.