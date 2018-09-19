N. Korea's APT38 Hacking Group Behind Theft of $100 Mln

Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean hacking group dubbed "APT38" is reportedly responsible for the theft of at least one hundred million dollars.AFP and other foreign media on Wednesday cited U.S. security firm FireEye as saying that the North Korean hacking group, active since at least 2014, has conducted cyber attacks on 16 banks in eleven countries, including the U.S., Vietnam and Malaysia.FireEye said the hacking organization has operated in the shadows of Lazarus Group, a better-known North Korean spying and cybercrime group widely blamed for the 2014 Sony Pictures and 2017 global WannaCry attacks.It said that APT38’s largest heists targeted a commercial bank in Vietnam in 2015 and the central bank of Bangladesh in February 2016. It said the North Korean hackers attempted to steal one-point-one billion dollars in total since 2014 and are responsible for the theft of at least one hundred million dollars.FireEye said in its report that APT38 is unique in that it is not afraid to aggressively destroy evidence or victim networks as part of its operations, adding that the group is “active and dangerous."