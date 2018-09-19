S. Korea's FX Reserves Hit Fresh Record in Sept.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's foreign exchange reserves rebounded to reach a record high in September.According to the Bank of Korea on Thursday, the total value of the country's foreign exchange reserves came to 403 billion dollars last month, up one-point-87 billion dollars from a month earlier.The nation's foreign exchange reserves had set record highs for five straight months from March to July before marking a decrease in August.The central bank attributed the rebound to a rise in profits from foreign asset investments and the issuance of foreign exchange stabilization bonds worth one billion dollars.South Korea was the world's eighth-largest holder of foreign exchange reserves as of the end of August, with China topping the list, followed by Japan and Switzerland.