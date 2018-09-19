N. Korea Urges US to Take Care of Sanctions Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean state media says the U.S. should "voluntarily take care" of sanctions against Pyongyang if it hopes for progress in denuclearization negotiations.The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party, said Thursday that Washington has nothing to gain from the sanctions, which will only make things unfavorable for it. It said North Korea will not beg the U.S. to lift sanctions.The paper said it was greatly shocking that the U.S. pledged and called for continued enforcement of sanctions at the recent UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council meeting.It said Washington's commitment to sanctions is an outrageous response to Pyongyang's proactive measures and goodwill gestures for peace and reconciliation.