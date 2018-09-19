Busan Int'l Film Festival to Open Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

The 23rd Busan International Film Festival will open Thursday for a ten-day run in the southern port city of Busan.The opening, set for 6 p.m. at the Busan Cinema Center, will mark a fresh start after years of dispute between the organizing committee and Busan City, a major sponsor of the event, over the screening of a controversial documentary on the Sewol ferry disaster in 2014.This year's festival will open with "Beautiful Days," a South Korean film about the life of a North Korean woman who defects to South Korea.The festival will show 323 films from 79 countries and end with the action flick "Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy" by Hong Kong director Yuen Woo-Ping.