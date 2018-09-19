Former Japanese Prime Minister Offers Apology to Korean Atomic Bomb Survivors

Photo : KBS News

Former Japanese Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama apologized to atomic bomb survivors in South Korea on Wednesday.During a visit to a welfare center for atomic bomb survivors in Hapcheon, South Gyeongsang Province, Hatoyama paid tribute at a memorial alter for Koreans killed by U.S. atomic bombings in 1945.He then met with about 30 Korean survivors and apologized for his country's failure to compensate surviving victims and their families, in a first for a Japanese politician.Hatoyama said he offers his apology to survivors who were victimized by both Japan's colonial rule and the atomic bombing, adding that as a person who served as a prime minister in Japan, he thinks the Japanese government is responsible for proper compensation and assistance.