S. Korea Hopeful About Pompeo's Pyongyang Visit

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha says she hopes U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's upcoming visit to North Korea will produce a breakthrough in stalled denuclearization talks.Kang told reporters Thursday that she expects the U.S. and North Korea will hold concrete discussions on a denuclearization process while keeping in mind the possibility of bringing their leaders together again.Kang says she and Pompeo have coordinated views on Korean Peninsula issues on various occasions, as have South Korean and U.S. officials who met on the sidelines of the recent UN General Assembly.Pompeo is set to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang Sunday to discuss a second U.S.-North Korea summit and denuclearization steps. He's expected to arrive in Seoul later that day.