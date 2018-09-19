Duty at Fire Stations, Prisons Likely to Become Alternatives for Conscientious Objectors

Photo : YONHAP News

Conscientious objectors in South Korea may soon be allowed to work at fire stations and prisons as alternatives to mandatory military service.A joint government task force examining an alternative service system is expected to announce new measures on Thursday.The alternative service period at prisons or fire stations is expected to be either 36 or 27 months - both significantly longer than the mandatory active-duty military service period.The mandatory service period for army forces is being shortened from the current 21 months to 18 months by the end of 2021.