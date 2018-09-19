Typhoon Kong-Rey Likely to Reach Korea Earlier than Predicted

Photo : YONHAP News

Weather officials say that typhoon Kong-Rey will likely reach the Korean Peninsula earlier than initially predicted, but also lose some of its intensity as it approaches.As of 9 a.m. Thursday, Kong-Rey was moving north-westwards at a speed of 15 kilometers an hour in waters 360 kilometers south of Okinawa, Japan.The Korea Meteorological Administration projected that the tropical storm will arrive in waters 40 kilometers south of Jeju on Saturday morning and pass by Busan late in the afternoon, hours earlier than previously projected.The typhoon is forecast to bring the nation strong winds and heavy rains from Thursday to Saturday.The weather agency said that rainstorms will begin in Jeju Island and eastern coastal regions on Thursday afternoon and then spread to other areas starting Friday.