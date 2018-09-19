Rival Parties Clash Over Appointment of New Education Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties clashed Thursday over the appointment of ruling Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker Yoo Eun-hae as new education minister and deputy prime minister.At Thursday's interpellation session, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) said President Moon Jae-in overlooked public concerns and destroyed bipartisan cooperation in appointing Yoo despite ethics-related objections.The LKP then questioned the new minister's expertise and competence in overseeing the country's education and social affairs, while also asking Yoo whether she would vow to keep her ministerial post and not run in the next general elections.The ruling party highlighted Yoo's expertise in education from sitting on the parliamentary education committee for the past six years, adding the minister had already apologized for past ethical lapses during her confirmation hearing.The opposition LKP and Bareunmirae Party, meanwhile, are seeking a law revision to prevent the president from appointing deputy prime ministers for the economy and social affairs without parliamentary confirmation.