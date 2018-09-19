Arrest of Ex-Police Chief to be Decided as Early as Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

The court will decide whether or not to arrest former police chief Cho Hyun-oh as early as Thursday.The Seoul Central District Court held Thursday morning an arraignment hearing for Cho who is facing an arrest warrant on charges of power abuse.Cho is accused of leading massive police cyber operations to sway public opinion in favor of the former conservative Lee Myung-bak government while serving as commissioner of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency and the National Police Agency from January 2010 to April 2012.A special police investigation team believes that Cho ordered police forces to post comments online supporting the government's stance on contentious issues, such as the sinking of the Cheonan naval vessel, an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease and the Korea-U.S. free trade deal.