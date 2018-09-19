Pres. Moon Again Meets Conglomerate Chief to Yield Policy Results

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in met with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won Thursday. The president is keeping in close contact with conglomerates in an effort to reverse deteriorating employment numbers.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: President Moon Jae-in attended a ceremony marking the completion of SK Hynix’s new semiconductor plant in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province on Thursday. He met with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and conveyed words of encouragement to group executives while asking for their support in technological innovation and increased employment.It was the president's fourth visit to production facilities run by major conglomerates to meet with their chiefs since he took office in May of last year.Key economic indicators have been bleak in recent months, drawing sharp criticism from political opponents. That has pushed the Moon administration to devote renewed attention to the execution of its economic policies.Moon said SK is expected to hire around two-thousand employees by 2020 and its subcontractors around three-thousand for the new plant, stressing that the factory will revitalize local economy and contribute to balanced development.Moon also chaired a meeting in Cheongju of the presidential committee on creating jobs. The committee approved a plan to explore private sector investment projects in five promising areas, including future cars, semiconductors and displays. The plan aims to create 107-thousand jobs by 2022 through active government investment.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.