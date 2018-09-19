S. Korea Signs Multilateral Pact for Sustainable Fishing in Arctic

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has signed a multi-nation agreement temporarily banning commercial fishing across the Arctic.The moratorium aims to safeguard about two-point-eight million square kilometers of ocean, where climate change and melting ice have created the need for scientific research on sustainable fishing.The deal sets up a regional fisheries organization that will set new parameters for fishing to be resumed based on joint research.South Korea, the European Union, and other agreement signatories plan to meet and review research every two years.