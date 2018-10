Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's main nuclear negotiator arrived in Beijing on Thursday.Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui left Beijing Capital International Airport in the company of local North Korean diplomats soon after landing at 11:35 a.m. local time.Her visit to Beijing precedes U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's trip to Pyongyang on Sunday.Japan's Kyodo News reports she is visiting China and Russia to seek support from the North's traditional allies.