Economy KOSPI Closes Thursday Down 1.52%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost one-point-52 percent on Thursday as foreigners continued to offload local shares amid the strong U.S. dollar and after Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol hinted at a possible policy rate hike.



KOSPI closed the day 35-point-08 points lower to end at two-thousand-274-point-49, its lowest close since August 22nd.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing five-point-99 points, or point-75 percent. It ended the day at 789.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened ten-point-seven won against the dollar, to end the session at one-thousand-129-point-nine won.