Ex-Pres. Lee Not to Attend Sentencing Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

The lawyer representing Lee Myung-bak at his corruption trial says the former president will not attend his sentencing Friday.Attorney Kang Hoon says Lee is experiencing health problems that make it difficult for him to stay in court for the full session expected to last more than two hours.Lee's defense team has also expressed security concerns about crowd reactions to his court arrival and departure, as well as possible effects on the nation's image and social unity.Lee was president from 2008 to 2013. Prosecutors have requested a 20-year prison sentence on 16 counts including embezzlement and bribery.Friday's sentencing is set to be broadcast live.