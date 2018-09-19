N. Korea Blows up Landmine Found in JSA

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea on Thursday blew up a landmine during a mine search operation held at the border Joint Security Area(JSA) aimed at disarming the zone.In a text message to reporters, South Korea's Defense Ministry said the mine disposal took place at around 11:55 a.m. after North Korea found the landmine on Wednesday and notified Seoul that it will detonate it Thursday morning on the northern side of the JSA.This is the first time a mine has been removed since the two Koreas launched demining operations in the JSA and the Demilitarized Zone on Monday.