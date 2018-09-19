Economy Samsung's Brand Value at World No. 6

The brand value of Samsung Electronics has reached nearly 60 billion dollars, the sixth highest in the world.



That's according to consulting firm Interbrand, which evaluates the company's brand at 59-point-89 billion dollars this year, up six percent from last year.



In the firm's 2018 Best Global Brands report, the tech giant is in sixth place globally as it was last year, taking a place in the top ten for the seventh year straight.



Hyundai Motor's brand value also rose three percent to over 13-point-five billion dollars but its ranking slipped a notch to 36th.



Kia Motors' brand worth is estimated at over six-point-nine billion, four percent larger than last year but its ranking also fell from 69th to 71st.



Combined, the three South Korean companies have more than 80 billion dollars in brand value, up five and a half percent from 2017.



By country, South Korea ranked fifth in brand value after the United States, Germany, Japan and France.



Apple and Google have occupied the two top brand value positions in the world for six consecutive years.