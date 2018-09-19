US Approves S. Korea's APR 1400 Nuclear Reactors

Photo : KBS News

A nuclear reactor designed by South Korea has been approved to enter the U.S. market.The Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power(KHNP) said on Thursday that APR1400, an advanced pressurized water reactor with the output of one-thousand-400 megawatts, received an approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission(NRC) on September 28th. The U.S. agency plans to issue an official certificate for it next year.The U.S. endorsement was made nearly four years after the KHNP applied for it. The NRC completed its review last month, 42 months after its launch.The NRC certificate is expected to boost South Korea’s exports of APR1400 reactors, including to the U.S. The certificate will remain effective for 15 years and can be extended for up to another 15 years.The APR1400 design by KHNP was applied to nuclear reactors in South Korea and ones exported to the United Arab Emirates.KHNP also plans to sell APR1400 reactors to some other countries, including Saudi Arabia, the U.K., the Czech Republic and Poland.