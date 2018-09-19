S. Korean Gov't Issues Caution On Typhoon Kong-Rey

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has issued a “caution” alert against an approaching typhoon.Minister of the Interior and Safety Kim Boo-kyum on Thursday instructed national and regional authorities to prepare a response to Typhoon Kong-Rey, including mobilizing an emergency working system at the ministry.He called for a review of protocols related to early evacuation and minimizing property loss.Kong-Rey is expected to reach the country’s southern regions by Saturday.It is expected to have maximum wind speeds of 180 kilometers per hour and to lose strength after it impacts the nation’s southern coast.