Term Limit on Statistics Korea Chief Proposed to Ensure Agency's Independence

Photo : KBS News

A civic group is proposing a term limit for the chief of the nation’s main statistical agency.Park Su-jeong, the secretary-general of the Citizens’ Coalition for Better Government, made the proposal Thursday at a forum held at the National Assembly.She said putting term limits on the Statistics Korea commissioner is a means of ensuring the agency's independence from political influence.She also proposed promoting the position to minister level and introducing a parliamentary confirmation process to fill it.