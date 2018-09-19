Menu Content

Term Limit on Statistics Korea Chief Proposed to Ensure Agency's Independence

Write: 2018-10-04 18:41:50Update: 2018-10-04 19:27:22

A civic group is proposing a term limit for the chief of the nation’s main statistical agency.

Park Su-jeong, the secretary-general of the Citizens’ Coalition for Better Government, made the proposal Thursday at a forum held at the National Assembly.

She said putting term limits on the Statistics Korea commissioner is a means of ensuring the agency's independence from political influence.

She also proposed promoting the position to minister level and introducing a parliamentary confirmation process to fill it.

