KITA: US Regulates S. Korean Imports Most

The Korea International Trade Association(KITA) says the United States regulates South Korean products more than any other country.The association said Thursday that 25 countries have been applying a total of 194 restrictions on imports from South Korea as of Tuesday.The U.S. imposed most restrictions at 39 cases, followed by India at 29 cases and China at 16 cases. Fifteen such cases were also made in Turkey, while Canada and Brazil put in place restrictions in 13 cases and 11 cases, respectively.Nearly half of the import restrictions, or 94 cases, were made against steels and other metal products, while chemical products were also subject to 38 restriction measures.More than 150 restrictions were imposed in the form of anti-dumping duties, followed by 31 safeguard measures and nine countervailing duties.