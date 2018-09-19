S. Korea: Pompeo, N. Korea to Likely Discuss Known Issues on Denuclearization

The South Korean presidential office says U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are likely to stick to previously discussed proposals when they meet Sunday in Pyongyang.A senior presidential official says the two are likely to discuss some of the steps promised by the North during the last month’s inter-Korean summit.Those are likely to include previously discussed disarmament steps such as the permanent dismantlement of the North's plutonium reactor at Yongbyon.The North is expected to demand what it calls "corresponding measures" from the United States.