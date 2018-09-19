US Blacklists Turkish Firm for Trade with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on a Turkish company and several individuals for allegedly violating sanctions prohibiting sales of weapons and luxury goods to North Korea.The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Thursday blacklisted SIA Falcon International Group and the firm's CEO, Huseyin Sahin, and general manager, Erhan Culha -- both Turkish nationals.Ri Song-un, economic and commercial counselor at the North Korean embassy in Mongolia was also sanctioned.The department said that the Turkish firm attempted to trade in weapons and luxury goods with North Korea in breach of United Nations sanctions against Pyongyang and the North Korean diplomat negotiated trade deals involving weapons and luxury goods with SIA Falcon officials in Turkey earlier this year.Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement that the United States is deeply committed to the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea, and will continue to enforce and implement sanctions until that time.The move came about 20 days after the U.S. slapped sanctions on a North Korean and China and Russia-based firms over breaches related to North Korea sanctions.