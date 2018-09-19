Former Police Chief Arrested over Illicit Cyber Operations

Photo : YONHAP News

Former police chief Cho Hyun-oh has been arrested on charges of masterminding massive cyber operations to benefit a previous conservative government.The Seoul Central District Court on Friday issued an arrest warrant for Cho, citing the risk of destruction of evidence.Cho is accused of leading massive police cyber operations to sway public opinion in favor of the former conservative Lee Myung-bak government while serving as commissioner of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency and the National Police Agency from January 2010 to April 2012.He allegedly mobilized at least 15-hundred police officers to post comments online supporting the government's stance on contentious issues, such as the sinking of the Cheonan naval vessel, an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease and the Korea-U.S. free trade deal.Police suspect he instructed his officers to use foreign IP addresses and other private Internet access points to disguise themselves as ordinary civilians.Cho reportedly denied all the allegations.