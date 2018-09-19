Japan Military Chief: Japan to Raise Rising Sun Flag at Naval Review

Photo : YONHAP News

The chief of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces' Joint Staff reaffirmed on Thursday that Japan will raise its controversial Rising Sun flag at an international naval review in South Korea.According to Japan's Kyodo News, Admiral Katsutoshi Kawano said during a regular news conference that the naval flag is the pride of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force and Japan will never attend the naval review without raising the flag.He noted that Maritime Self-Defense Force ships are obliged by national law to hoist the flag.Jeju Island will stage the International Fleet Review from October tenth to 14th. The South Korean Navy earlier informed participating nations that they should raise their national flags and the flag of the host country.But Japan remains firm in its position to raise the controversial imperialist flag in spite of Seoul's repeated requests.