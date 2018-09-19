Typhoon Kong-rey Leaves 2 Dead, 1 Missing

Photo : YONHAP News

Powerful typhoon Kong-rey left the Korean Peninsula on Saturday after killing two people and displacing hundreds across the country.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said Saturday that a 66-year-old man was killed after being swept into a river while crossing a bridge in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province.An 83-year-old man was also found dead, having earlier gone missing in Yeongdeok, North Gyeongsang Province.A 76-year-old man remains missing after he slipped on a river barrage and was washed away in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province.The typhoon also displaced about 470 people in about 280 households in Gangwon Province, and flooded more than 13-hundred homes across the nation. About 660 hectares of farmland was inundated in Yeongdeok and Uiseong in North Gyeongsang Province.Over 61-thousand households suffered power outages in Busan and Daegu, but power has been restored later in the day.