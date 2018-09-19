N. Korean Vice Foreign Minister in Moscow for Trilateral Talks

Photo : KBS News

North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui visited Russia on Saturday following a two-day trip to China.Choe, Pyongyang's point person on the nuclear issue and negotiations with the United States, arrived at Sheremetyevo International Airport in northern Moscow at 2:50 p.m. from Beijing.The North Korean diplomat told reporters at the airport that she visited Moscow for trilateral talks with Chinese and Russian officials.Choe met with her Chinese counterpart Kong Xuanyou in Beijing on Friday, ahead of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to Pyongyang.She will reportedly meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov on Monday and hold a three-way meeting with Morgulov and Kong on Tuesday.In the planned talks, the North Korean diplomat is expected to seek strong support from the North’s traditional allies on its position in denuclearization negotiations with the Unites States as well as its efforts to have sanctions eased.