Russian President Putin to Visit S. Korea Next Year

Photo : YONHAP News

Russian President Vladimir Putin will reportedly visit South Korea next year.Valentina Matviyenko, Speaker of the Russian Federation Council, revealed the planned visit to reporters on Saturday following her official visit to Seoul.The Russian Upper House chair said that Putin accepted the invitation of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, and the visit is planned for next year, adding the task is now to coordinate the date through the foreign ministries.Matviyenko stressed that it will take time to prepare the trip to make it a meaningful visit and thus such a visit is likely to take place next year.She explained that Putin’s visit to South Korea will follow the visit of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to Russia, adding that Kim will visit Moscow by the end of the year.Matviyenko said that during her official visit to Seoul, she met with Moon and discussed a wide range of issues related to the Moscow-Seoul relationship. In September, she visited Pyongyang and delivered Putin's letter to the North Korean leader.