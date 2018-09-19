Debt of Major S. Korean Public Firms Likely to Reach 540 Tln Won by 2022

South Korea's public sector debt is likely to post growth for the first time in five years this year and reach 540 trillion won by 2022.According to data from the Ministry of Economy and Finance submitted to the National Assembly, the combined debt of 39 major South Korean public sector firms is forecast to reach 480-point-eight trillion won this year.The debt had decreased for four straight years to 472-point-three trillion in 2017 after hitting a record high at 498-point-five trillion won in 2013.The ministry said that the combined debt could increase to 539 trillion won in 2022 as they increase their investments and expand their businesses.