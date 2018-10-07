Pompeo in Pyongyang for Meeting with Kim Jong-un

Photo : YONHAP News

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Pyongyang on Sunday to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.According to Bloomberg News, Pompeo left for Pyongyang from Tokyo earlier in the day following his two-day trip to Japan, where he met Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Foreign Minister Taro Kono on Friday.Ahead of his fourth trip to Pyongyang, Pompeo posted a photograph of himself on Twitter on Sunday waving from the door of his U.S. government aircraft in Tokyo with the caption that his next stop is Pyongyang and he will continue his work to fulfill the commitments made by President Donald Trump and Chairman Kim at the Singapore summit.Pompeo is set to meet with Kim during his six-hour trip in Pyongyang, which is expected to focus on arranging a second summit between Trump and Kim and striking a possible major deal to make a breakthrough for the North's denuclearization.Following the meeting, Pompeo will fly to Seoul for a meeting with President Moon Jae-in and Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha later Sunday and brief them on the results of his trip to the North.On Monday, he will depart for Beijing for talks.